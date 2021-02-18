Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 249.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 59.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,354,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,515 shares of company stock worth $25,898,507. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,909. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.