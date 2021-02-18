Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,568 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,162. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

