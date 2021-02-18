Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

