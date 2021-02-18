Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,336 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.71. 25,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,487. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

