Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Commvault Systems worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,979 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 11,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

