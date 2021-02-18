Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKSI traded down $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.