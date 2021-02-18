Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,049 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of TFI International worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.04. 13,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.87.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

