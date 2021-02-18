Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,262 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,262 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 10,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,821. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

