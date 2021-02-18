Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NICE worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NICE by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

NICE stock traded down $21.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

