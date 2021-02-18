Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,683 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,683 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Sterling Construction worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,079. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

