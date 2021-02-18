Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,509 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of LHC Group worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,040. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.58.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

