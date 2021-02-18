Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 127,565 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,565 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 9,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

