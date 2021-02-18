Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,436 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cavco Industries worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $216.01. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.50. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.