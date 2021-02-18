Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,538 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the period. Vertex comprises about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vertex worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

