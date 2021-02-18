Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,506 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,506 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.45. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

