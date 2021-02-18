Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 74,192 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,192 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $19,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NYSE:EBS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

