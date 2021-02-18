Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,108 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

