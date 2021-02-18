Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.72 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,346. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.