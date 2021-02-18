Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 413.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 196,878 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in 8X8 by 411.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 279.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 6,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

