Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 751,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000. Element Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 635,159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

ESI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

