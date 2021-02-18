Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. 16,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $143.29.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

