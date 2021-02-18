Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,536 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.23. 2,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day moving average is $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 262.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.