Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE USPH traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,805. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.