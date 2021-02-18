Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,957,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

TYL opened at $469.04 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

