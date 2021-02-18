U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $136.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

