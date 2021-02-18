U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 8.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 1,459,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,236,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $780.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $8,811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

