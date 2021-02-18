Ubex Trading Up 98.6% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $358,635.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00690861 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

