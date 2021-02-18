UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEMY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,777. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

