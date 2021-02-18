UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of UGI worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of UGI by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.25 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

