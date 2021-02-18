UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.53

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.53 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 252.60 ($3.30). UIL Limited (UTL.L) shares last traded at GBX 252.60 ($3.30), with a volume of 8,144 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73.

In other news, insider Peter Burrows bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £199,100 ($260,125.42). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

