ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Jesper With Fogstrup Buys 25,000 Shares

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Jesper With Fogstrup bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).
ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.88 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.79 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.52.
ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Company Profile
