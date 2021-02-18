ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Jesper With Fogstrup Buys 25,000 Shares

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Jesper With Fogstrup bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.88 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.79 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.52.

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

