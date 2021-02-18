Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.28. 30,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,221. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

