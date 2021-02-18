Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Ultra Clean updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 781,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.