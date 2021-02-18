Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $81.26 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,251.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $695.85 or 0.01357731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00461786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003575 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.