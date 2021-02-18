Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.26

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $72.98 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,270.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $723.87 or 0.01384853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00477423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003535 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

