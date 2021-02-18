Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 5.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 34,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,632,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

