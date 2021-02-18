UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, UMA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $52.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $26.45 or 0.00051615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

