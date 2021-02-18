Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 2.3% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $8,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 330,060 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,208. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

