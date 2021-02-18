UNICORN Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,964.84 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $21,964.84 and $9.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.