Unification 1-Day Volume Tops $145,467.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $145,467.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

Unification Coin Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

