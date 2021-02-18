UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.40

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $241.40 and last traded at $241.36, with a volume of 357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.32.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock worth $299,246. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

