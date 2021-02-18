UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002785 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 21% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $616,467.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.