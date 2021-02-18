Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $103,095,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.34. 72,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

