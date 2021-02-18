Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33,372.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.