Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $65,168.53 on Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks token can now be purchased for $65,168.53 or 1.25375786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 138.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

Unisocks Token Profile

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

Buying and Selling Unisocks

