Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $627.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $20.54 or 0.00039983 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

