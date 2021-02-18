United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

NYSE URI opened at $277.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $293.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

