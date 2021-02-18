United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $172.75 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

