Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 4,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,817. The company has a market cap of $794.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

