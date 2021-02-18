Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UHS opened at $129.02 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

